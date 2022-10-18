Apple unveils next-generation Apple TV 4K, starting at $129

Today, after months of rumors, Apple announced new hardware in the form of an updated iPad, iPad Pros, and a new Apple TV 4K. While the iPads will no doubt take up the bulk of the attention, the new Apple TV 4K is also important, offering more power under the hood, along with a lower price point.

The new Apple TV 4K is quite a powerful device featuring Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC, which made its debut with the iPhone 13 and is still used in this year’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. The device offers 4K streaming with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, along with a more responsive user experience when navigating menus. Apple claims that the new unit offers up to 50 percent more processing power than the previous model and is also up to 30 percent faster when it comes to GPU performance. As far as audio goes, you get some of the best options available with support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

Like previous models, the Apple TV 4K will include a Siri Remote, making it easier to navigate menus. The remote features a touch-enabled clickpad for precise controls and also offers support for voice navigation with Siri. Best of all, the remote ditches the Lightning port and now charges using USB-C. In addition, the device will offer seamless integration between other Apple products and services, making it easy to connect your existing Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness Plus accounts. Furthermore, it will gain more enhancements thanks to a tvOS update that will arrive sometime in the near future.

The Apple TV 4K can also do more than just play movies, audio, and games, and can even act as a fully featured smart home hub capable of managing compatible HomeKit accessories. The new device will also support Matter, a universal home connectivity standard that will allow different products to integrate with Apple’s own network of products. It will be available in two different configurations, the 64GB model will be Wi-Fi only, while the 128GB model will offer Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet. The device will start at $129 and will be available on November 4.

Source: Apple