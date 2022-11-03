If you've been trying to get your hands on an Apple TV 4K, the price for the previous generation model has been discounted, knocking it down to $99.99

If you've been looking for a deal on an Apple TV 4K, the time is now. Apple's popular media streaming box has been discounted to $99.99, knocking $80 off of its original retail price. The Apple TV 4K is considered by some to be the best streaming media box for movies, music, and even games.

The Apple TV 4K is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip and supports 4K DHR with Dolby Vision. For those that love audio, you'll be happy to know that the Apple TV 4K offers support for Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound and can even wirelessly pair to two compatible Apple audio products at the same time. That means if you want to watch a movie or TV show with someone and you both have AirPods, you can both listen to audio coming from the Apple TV without an issue.

In addition to great video and audio, this model also comes with a more robust remote featuring a circular touchpad with physical buttons, and best of all, you can use Siri to navigate menus. It also offers connectivity through an Ethernet port if you want to maximize the quality and its connection. For those that want to keep wires out of their setup and make things look as clean as possible, you can still connect wirelessly with support for Wi-Fi 6.

For the most part, this device has everything that you could ever want from a small media streaming device. It has access to the most popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, to name a few, and it also has great support from Apple, with constant updates. Apple recently updated the device with tvOS 16. The update brought support for even more Bluetooth controllers like Nintendo's Joy-Cons, HDR10+ for the Apple TV app, a redesigned Siri interface, enhancements to Apple Fitness Plus, and more.

If interested, you can always purchase using the link below. This price is available for a limited time, so if you don't see it, that either means you missed it or that it's out of stock. If that's the case, head to our Black Friday page and see if something else catches your eye.