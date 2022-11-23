The Apple TV 4K is an amazing streaming device, and now that it's on sale for $79.99, it has become an even more intriguing offering.

The Apple TV 4K is an excellent media streaming box that often gets overlooked because of its price. But with Black Friday here, you can now get it for 55% off its original retail price. It's now just $79.99 for a limited time.

The Apple TV 4K is a powerful streaming device that is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic processor that supports 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. The device also offers support for Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound, and it can even wirelessly pair up to two support Apple wireless audio devices simultaneously. That means you'll be able to watch your favorite TV shows or movies with a friend and listen using Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, or even the AirPods Max.

The Apple TV 4K also has a solid remote featuring a circular touchpad and physical buttons, making it easy to control and navigate the menus. If you don't feel like using physical controls, you will always have the option to activate Siri with your voice. Siri will be able to navigate the menus for you, making it easy to watch your favorite show using simple commands.

For those that want the best quality possible, the streaming box has an Ethernet connection and also supports Wi-Fi 6 out of the box. Furthermore, it offers excellent support regarding services, meaning you can watch all the best shows from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and so many more. Also, if you love gaming, the Apple TV 4K also supports wireless controllers, making it even easier to play games.

The Apple TV 4K is on sale for a limited time for just $79.99. However, those looking for something more powerful might want to opt for the latest Apple TV 4K that was released just a month ago.