After releasing the Apple TV app for Android TVs last year, Apple is now gearing up to bring the app to Android phones. The company is allegedly testing the Android app internally, and it could reach Android users soon.

Although Apple has not made an official announcement, reliable tipster ShrimpApplePro claims that the Apple TV app for Android phones is currently in beta testing. They further reveal that Apple is also working on updating the Apple Music app for Android, but we don't have any information about the changes coming to the music streaming app.

An official Apple TV app for Android phones will greatly simplify how users access content from Apple TV+ on their smartphones. Currently, users have to access the service through web browsers like Chrome and Firefox on their Android devices. While this workaround is great for catching an episode of your favorite TV show in a pinch, it's not ideal. That's because the web version doesn't allow users to download shows for offline viewing and doesn't sync settings with the Apple TV app on other devices.

If you don't mind these limitations, you can access Apple TV on your Android phone by heading to the Apple TV website on Chrome or Firefox and signing in with your Apple ID. Note that you will have to purchase a subscription, which will set you back $6.99 per month. Fortunately, Apple does offer a 7-day free trial to help you evaluate the content available on the service before you part with your hard-earned cash.

