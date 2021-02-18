Apple TV app launches for Chromecast with Google TV

Google announced in December that the Apple TV app would one day come to Chromecast with Google TV. That day is today.

The search giant published a blog post on Thursday confirming the news, saying Chromecast with Google TV owners around the world can download the Apple TV app by navigating to the Apps tab or the apps row in the For you tab.

There are so many great streaming services on the market, including HBO Max and Disney Plus, there’s hardly any room for Apple TV Plus. But the service has slowly grown in stature over the past several months, highlighted by shows like For All Mankind and the universally-beloved Ted Lasso.

The service also recently purchased the rights to a film called CODA, which was a hit at Sundance. CODA is a drama about a high school senior named Ruby (Emilia Jones) who is the only person in her family who is not deaf. She must choose between chasing her dreams in the music industry or staying home to help care for her parents.

Google said that Google TV users in the U.S. can browse Apple Originals in their personalized recommendations and search results. Users can also use Google Assistant to open the Apple TV app and play an Apple Original title. These same features are expected to roll out globally in the coming months.

Apple TV+ is one of the more affordable video streaming services on the market at $4.99 per month. Like we said, it doesn’t have the most robust library of content, but it’s slowly evolving into something worth paying attention to. Pair it with Google’s excellent Chromecast with Google TV, and you have a pretty entertaining combo.

Google said that in addition to coming to Chromecast with Google TV, the Apple TV app will also be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL, with plans to roll out to more Android TV-powered devices later this year.