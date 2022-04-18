An Apple TV/HomePod hybrid with a FaceTime camera could be in the works

Back in 2018, Apple introduced an all-new product lineup to its collection of devices — the HomePod. Due to several factors — including its relatively high price — though, the HomePod didn’t gain much traction. Two years later, the company released a HomePod Mini with a more budget-friendly price tag. That was followed by the discontinuation of the original HomePod in 2021. Since then, Apple seemingly hasn’t been working on a similar successor for the original HomePod. Instead, rumors have been hinting at a potential Apple TV/HomePod hybrid. The device would reportedly have a FaceTime camera — allowing users to video call others through supported apps.

We’ve been hearing about an Apple TV/HomePod hybrid device for a while now. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has confirmed in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple is in fact still working on this unreleased project. If the product comes to fruition, it could act as a TV box for streaming video and gaming and a smart, Siri-enabled speaker for music playback and AirPlay audio output. Additionally, Apple could equip it with a FaceTime camera — which would enable users to take advantage of video calling apps right from their TVs. In the Q&A section of his newsletter, Mark states:

Q: Do you think a new HomePod or home device is still coming? A: I absolutely do think a new HomePod is coming — specifically, a device that combines a HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera. I don’t think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development, but perhaps a new HomePod mini is coming. In any case, the combination product will probably be at the center of Apple’s approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home.

Apart from the Apple TV/HomePod hybrid, Gurman belives that the company is also working on a new HomePod Mini model. The release dates and what the hybrid product will look like remain unclear for the time being. We only hope that Apple gives us an official glimpse during the upcoming WWDC22 — as it’ll be interesting to see how it executes the design aspects of the Apple TV/HomePod blend.

