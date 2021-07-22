PlayStation 5 owners can get a six-month free trial of Apple TV+

Sony has announced a new perk for PlayStation 5 owners. Starting today, PS5 owners can get a free 6-month subscription to Apple TV+ to watch on their consoles. In order to download it, all they have to do is download the app from the Media tab on the console and then sign in with their Apple IDs.

This, of course, comes just as the next season of Apple TV+’s hit series Ted Lasso is set to start airing. Other shows on the platform include Mythic Quest and See. The promotional page also namedrops the upcoming adaptation of Foundation. While Apple is still catching up to the catalog of original content offered by the likes of Netflix or Disney+, Apple TV+ is still worth checking out for what it has right now, and Sony is making that easy to do for PS5 users.

The downside of this offer is that the PlayStation 5 is still a very hard console to find. Shortages are expected to continue well into the next year, meaning that many potential players are not currently in a position to redeem this offer. Sony is attempting to mitigate this by extending the start of the trial for one year. While the FAQ is not clear, it also implies that users who download the app and start the trial on their PS5 will be able to access their free trial from other devices as well, such as Android TV.

PS5 owners can redeem the offer any time between now and July 22, 2022. All you need is a PSN account and an Apple ID. Sony warns that users will be charged $4.99 a month when the trial ends. According to the FAQ, users who already have an Apple TV+ account can still redeem this offer, but it doesn’t specify whether doing so will mean they get six months of the service for free. The FAQ also adds: “If you’ve subscribed to Apple TV+ through a bundle offer like Apple One, you are not eligible to redeem this offer.”