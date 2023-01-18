Apple recently released a tvOS update for its Apple TV devices and the new update requires users to accept new terms and conditions for its iCloud service. Apparently, in order to accept these new terms and conditions, it is requiring users to do so from a supported iPhone or iPad. This is just one of those things that you don't ever want to experience.

Although you might not own an Apple TV, chances are you've seen a similar message like the one above. It pops up after an update on your TV, smartphone, computer or even tablet. The update usually requires that you accept the new terms and conditions before using the software. For the most part, we just hit "yes" or click "ok" and move on with our day, but as you can see from the example above, Apple TV users aren't so lucky and this doesn't appear to be an isolated incident.

If needing an iPhone or iPad wasn't bizarre enough, the company also requires the devices to be running either iOS 16 or iPadOS 16. So if you've been using an unsupported iPhone or iPad, it appears that you're out of luck. While not the most seamless experience, these types of prompts for the moment can be dismissed. But you can bet that Apple will keep popping up the terms and conditions until they have been accepted. We have reached out to Apple for comment and will report back if there is a better way to accept these terms and conditions.

Source: hugelgupf (Twitter)