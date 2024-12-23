Summary Apple plans to release an Amazon Ring-like smart doorbell with Face ID for enhanced security.

If you bought a smart doorbell that could unlock your front door with a face scan, would you trust it? If not, would your opinion change if Apple made the device? This is exactly what the Cupertino giant is gambling on, as it reportedly wants to enhance its smart home catalog in 2025 and use its privacy-focused mindset to help convince people to make the jump.

Apple is looking into making an Amazon Ring-esque doorbell with Face ID compatibility

Source: Blink

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is plotting out what it wants to focus on during 2025. It decided that it has three areas of expertise it can really capitalize on: artificial intelligence, robotics, and the smart home.

Apple has already gotten off to a good start with AI, with the release of Apple Intelligence earlier this year. And the robotics field, while interesting, likely won't bear much fruit in 2025 alone. As such, the company's primary focus during the new year will be getting its foot in the door of smart home tech.

Apple already has the TV set-top box and HomePod mini smart speaker in its arsenal, so it will spend some time bringing out new, more powerful versions. However, it also plans to release an "AI-infused smart home hub" that comes with a screen.

After the excitement around this smart home hub has settled, Apple will then announce two new smart devices: a security camera and an Amazon Ring-esque doorbell that uses Face ID to identify who's at the front door. So, what can offer people that well-established smart home giants like Amazon can't? Simple: trust.

Apple believes it has an edge in this area because of its long-stated commitment to privacy. The thinking is that consumers will trust it more than rivals with in-home security footage. The service also could help Apple sell subscriptions to iCloud, where customers would store the video.

The doorbell is still in the teething stages, so we shouldn't expect to see them on people's houses "before the end of next year at the soonest." However, we may see some hints of what Apple wants to do in 2025, including how it will convince people to use its products over Amazon's or Google's.