Apple won’t make you update to iOS 15 to get iPhone security updates

Apple announced a host of new privacy and security features during its WWDC 2021 keynote yesterday. The company revealed future updates for its Safari web browser and the Mail app, it highlighted a new App Privacy Report feature for iOS and iPadOS, and it shared key details about Siri’s new on-device speech recognition capabilities. On top of that, Apple shared a blog post highlighting additional changes making their way to iOS 15. As per the blog post, the company will allow users to receive crucial iPhone security updates without updating to iOS 15.

The blog post notes: “iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major version.”

Essentially, the new option in the iOS Settings app will let you receive the latest iPhone security updates while still running iOS 14. This option will not only let users stay on the older, more stable software release for a longer duration, but it may also allow Apple to push the latest iPhone security features to older devices that aren’t eligible for the iOS 15 update. If you’re not sure whether your device is eligible for the update or not, see this post for a comprehensive list of supported devices.

To learn more about all the new features and updates announced during the WWDC 2021 keynote, you can check out the rest of our coverage by following this link. For a detailed overview of all the new changes coming in iOS 15, make sure you go through our hands-on review of the latest software release.