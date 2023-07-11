Apple products are infamous for their priciness, as other brands often sells similar variants for cheaper price tags. Though, what sets an Apple device apart is its premium build and high resale value. So when you buy one of the company's products, you're investing in a future-proof item that will likely last you for many years. And thanks to Prime Day deals, you can actually save big on some Apple devices, including its pricey adapters.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Apple's 20W USB-C charging brick is one of the most popular among iPhone users. Why? Well, not only can it charge your iPhone's battery to 50% within 30 minutes, but it can also fast-charge your compatible Apple Watch. So while it only powers up one device at a time, its charging speeds are pretty decent, allowing you to quickly fill up your batteries.

This adapter is also included with some new iPad models, so it's solid enough to handle your tablet charging needs. And of course, you're not just limited to Apple products. If you have devices from other manufacturers, then you can similarly charge them through this brick. So grab a unit for a discounted $15 before this Prime Day deal expires.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter

If you're not satisfied with the single-port layout or 20W, then you can buy this discounted 35W adapter for $45. It offers two USB-C ports, allowing you to charge two devices at a time. So, for example, you could charge your MacBook Air and AirPods case simultaneously. This makes it ideal for those with plenty of battery-powered devices who don't want to clutter their desktops with endless chargers.

And, expectedly, this dual-port adapter is also capable of fast-charging your compatible iPhone or Apple Watch. So, unlike Apple's 5W brick, you won't have to wait for hours every time you're charging an Apple product. Furthermore, it supports the company's world travel adapter kit, allowing you to easily customize it based on the available electrical outlet.

Prime Day is the perfect time to invest in Apple products. After all, these premium devices don't often see huge discounts, so now's the right time to own a few. And what's so great about these two adapters is that they work with pretty much all Apple products and similar electronics from other manufacturers. So you may also want to buy several of them to charge the various products you own.