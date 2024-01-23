Key Takeaways Apple Vision Pro repairs can be surprisingly expensive, potentially costing as much as 70% of the price of a new device.

Investing in AppleCare insurance may help offset repair costs, but it still comes with a recurring fee and a minimum $299 repair fee.

Apple made a splash when it debuted its first AR/VR headset in 2023, the Apple Vision Pro. However, it wasn’t all for positive reasons — many people were shocked by the price of the product, even after all of its futuristic features were revealed. Now that Apple has opened the door to preorders, additional details are being revealed about the headset, including what repairs may cost you. As it turns out, Apple Vision Pro owners should prepare to spend more than what they pay for the upfront cost.

For a cool $3,499, you can get your hands on an Apple Vision Pro, and it’ll come with 256GB of storage. If you damage it at some point and need repairs, however, be ready to pay the price — which could be hundreds of dollars (via Apple Insider). Evidently, the cost of repairing a Vision Pro device can be as much as 70% of the price of a new one. One way to offset this fee could be to invest in AppleCare, the company’s device insurance. However, it comes with its own recurring cost, and there is still a minimum fee of $299 to repair a Vision Pro with an AppleCare plan in place. For now, the company seems to be dividing potential Vision Pro repairs into two categories — one is for cracks in the device’s cover, and the second is for all other types of repairs. The latter category can supposedly escalate toward $2,399, which would put it close to the same dollar amount needed to buy a new Apple Vision Pro.

As 2024 rolls on, Apple reportedly intends to make the product its largest focus. However, many are skeptical of just how quickly the Vision Pro will catch on, given its price alone. When more people get their hands on the headset, the payoff of Apple’s bet will become clear.