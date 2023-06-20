Apple has put a lot of thought into how users will interact with Vision Pro. Traditional inputs from a keyboard, trackpad, controller, and voice are all options, but Apple really wants its users to use their eyes and hands with its upcoming device, creating a more personal and connected experience. Of course, there are a lot of unanswered questions at this point, and there's also been plenty of folks chiming in with their thoughts about the device. So it's always interesting to get a viewpoint from someone that's heavily invested in the space, like Andrew Hart, who is the founder of Hyper, a company that creates indoor AR experiences for retail.

Source: Apple

Hart shared his views on Vision Pro in a series of tweets highlighting great points about found in the developer session and how users will interact with content when using Vision Pro. Apple is creating new forms of interaction for its unique product, but that doesn't mean it needs to stray away from actions we've grown accustomed to every day by using PCs and smartphones. In order to create a sense of familiarity with its Vision Pro, Apple is leveraging these gestures so that users can focus more on the experience and less on the method of interaction. By using familiar gestures, like tap and pinch to zoom, Apple is able to reduce the learning curve of the new experience. But what really makes this work so well is that the experience is so dialed in that interactions and actions feel seamless.

In the developer session, an example shows how a user can zoom into an image simply by looking at an area, then pinching in with a hand gesture. The interaction is natural if you've ever used a smartphone; best of all, it doesn't pull you out of the experience. Apple also highlights how important it is for developers to keep things in the middle of the frame to reduce eye and neck strain. But it also shows how items in the peripheral can be used with actions that can move the writing tool from one area to another quickly with just a simple tap from the user, much like how it would work on a PC or smartphone.

But from what we have seen and heard from those who have experienced it, Apple's gotten things just right, and this interaction method is like nothing we've ever seen before. Our own Ben Sin was in attendance at WWDC and got hands-on time with the Vision Pro, and he shared his thoughts, discussing how easy it was to navigate the UI using his eyes and hands. Perhaps one of the important differences with the Vision Pro compared to other products that came before it is that these types of interactions felt seamless, giving users familiar tools but with new ways of interacting with content.

Apple is aware that any interactions with the hands will cause fatigue and does recommend minimizing this when possible. But there will be a need for these types sometimes to create a better experience. While these types of gestures are important, Apple also has built-in accessibility controls that will allow users to select the action with their eyes if necessary. Perhaps one of the biggest caveats with Apple's Vision Pro is that it can't provide any type of tactile feedback since it doesn't use physical controllers. Now, this is a big deal because when we normally interact with things in the real world, not only do we see it, but we also get to feel it as well.

This is probably one of the difficult hurdles when building objects in a digital space, and Apple discusses overcoming this problem by compensating using other types of sensory information. A great example of this is the keyboard in visionOS, with Apple raising the keys from the base of the digital keyboard to create a sense of depth. Apple also makes use of lighting, where the keys become highlighted when a finger hovers over them. The light becomes brighter as a finger approaches and gets dimmer when moving away. When a user interacts and presses a key, there's a visual indication that the key is being pressed, and it's also accompanied by a sound, which registers as confirmation of the press.

For the most part, this is just a small part of what to expect when Apple finally launches its new headset. The company has highlighted the hardware, software, and tools available. From here, it will be up to the developers to create interesting apps to lure people in. This is an extremely niche product that costs a lot of money. While no one expects this to be an overnight success, many other companies have tried to introduce similar products and have yet to really gain traction. Will Apple be the first to change this product category and make it popular, as it has done in the past with many other products? Only time will tell, but if this all sounds interesting, I recommend checking out the developer session to get the full details on how Apple will utilize gestures.