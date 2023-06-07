Apple's long-rumored mixed reality (MR) headset, the Vision Pro, is here. Well, sort of. It was announced yesterday at WWDC, and I got to wear the headset for about 25 minutes just now, but it isn't going on sale until "early next year," and its $3,499 retail price is going to be the point of much contentious debate.

I'm no stranger to MR eyewear (or AR glasses, as they're more widely known), having covered most of the products from upstart Chinese brands like XReal (formerly nReal) and Rokid for a few years. In all my reviews of those glasses, I concluded that they're great at being screen mirroring eyewear but not much more. Apple's Vision Pro is a far more ambitious (and pricier) product. It isn't just mirroring the screen of a smartphone in front of the wearer's face. Instead, it's truly a wearable computer, with its own SoCs, displays, sound system, and operating system.

You know those photos and videos of the Vision Pro in action Apple showed off unveiling? With multiple virtual windows floating in front of the wearer, straight out of a sci-fi movie scene? I can confirm those are accurate depiction of the real experience of wearing it.

Yup, it really felt like that for me.

The setup process

The Vision Pro has a calibration/fitting process for first time users. When I entered private room to demo the headset, I was given an iPhone by an Apple staff to scan my face and ears with the iPhone's TrueDepth camera system. The face scan does two things: it creates a depth map of my face, so the Vision Pro's modular pieces (a light-sealing face plate and head wrap) can be adjusted for a personalized fit. The second reason for the face scan is so the Vision Pro can create a digital virtual avatar of my face for if I am making FaceTime calls with others while wearing the headset.

As for the ear scan? That helps the Vision Pro understand my ear shape and ear canal, so it can customize a spatial audio profile for the sound which will be pumped out by the headset's (dual-drive speaker system that pump sound towards the wearer's ear).

One of the two dual-driver ear pods on the Vision Pro.

Next, an Apple-employed optometrist attempted to scan my eyes (using a different tool that's not an iPhone) so he can create a customized Zeiss-branded vision plate for me to see. But there was no need because I have perfect vision and do not need corrective lenses. My bespectacled media friend who had one made said the Zeiss inserts allowed him to see clearly. An Apple exec confirmed this whole set-up experience will be provided for U.S. consumers at Apple stores. It doesn't appear the Vision Pro is something one can just buy off Amazon.

Putting the Vision Pro on

The first thing I realized when I put on the headset was that the Vision Pro covered my vision entirely, there are no see-through lenses. This means the "real world" I see is in fact real-time video footage captured by the Vision Pro's forward-facing cameras. The footage looked sharp and was low latency enough to not feel weird, but I wouldn't say it was 100% natural either. I could clearly tell I was staring at video footage of my surroundings. There's also subtle loss of sharpness at the edges.

The Vision Pro did feel a bit heavy on my head. Apple declined to reveal its official weight, but I'd say it's at least 1.5lbs. It's not heavy enough for me to call it uncomfortable to wear, but it's not exactly comfortable to wear either. However, I do think I can get used to the weight if I sit while leaning back with a pillow or cushion behind my head. The forward-facing cameras aren't just recording footage to feed my eyes, but constantly mapping the space around me, detect my hand movements, and it can be used to capture photos and videos —more on this later.

The forward-facing camera sensors.

Once the headset is on my face and booted up, the first thing I see is the floating homescreen menu that looks like a giant iPad homescreen mapped onto real world surroundings. The menu also stays center in front of my face no matter where I move my head.

The floating homescreen dock of Vision Pro

This was where the first sign of Apple magic kicked in: I navigate the UI with my eyeballs. Even though I knew about this feature going into the demo, it still felt surreal experiencing it for the first time: I simply look at the app icon, and it enlarges. I then touch my thumb and index finger together to open the app. The finger part is also where Vision Pro stands out. I've tried other AR/VR headsets requiring hand gestures, and they require very exaggerated motions, with my arms fully extended. Here, I didn't even have to lift my arms. I touched my fingers with them resting on my lap.

Things I tried: Immersive content, extended virtual screens, truly "augmented" reality

Earlier I mentioned that the headset lets me see "through" the real world, but there's an easy way to turn this off: with the twist of the digital crown. A full twist will essentially black out the background so I only see the graphical interface. I can also twist it halfway or various degrees to get various degrees of transparency. The haptics felt great, and the way I can slowly shut out the real world felt surreal.

With the real world shut out, this would be ideal to watch videos and get a total immersion. With some hand gestures I can pinch and drag to enlarge videos or photos. Viewing content with the headset feels sublime, with panoramic photos spanning my entire field-of-view. The Vision Pro can detect when someone has stepped into my FoV, and will automatically turn on transparency to let me see the person. The other person will also see my eyes. Not my real eyes (remember, the headset isn't actually see through) but a video of my eyes.

During my demo session Apple execs showed off several impressive things the headset can do. The Vision Pro can use its array of forward-facing cameras to capture 3D photos and videos, which I can then view on the headset. To be able to capture my own content, which I can then view in immersive giant size, with convincing 3D effect, is going to change the way we relive certain memories. I suppose needing to wear the headset to take the photos or videos would make the capturing experience very awkward, but imagine being able to relive your child's birthday party, or your dog running through the park.

Apple also showed off a series of professionally shot video clips (that they're officially calling "immersive video" that covered my entire field-of-vision (not quite 360-degrees like virtual reality, but at least 180-degrees, enough that I'd have to drastically turn my head to break the illusion). These clips included a courtside NBA game that literally dropped my jaw (it felt like I was there); a footage shot by the cliff that had my fear-of-heights kick in; and later, a CGI animated dinosaur jumped into the scene of what was otherwise a tranquil nature shot that gave me a legit jump scare.

The Vision Pro's ability to blend realities is impressive. During those immersive videos, I stuck my hand out, and the headset's sensors detected my hands in a split-second and overlaid my hand over the scene.

So that's all the fun scenarios. Another major use case I can see is wearing the Vision Pro to turn my entire field-of-view into a work space. Since the headset is a standalone computer with its own processor, displays, software, and input device, I can in theory run Apple apps directly in the Vision OS UI and work that way. But Apple also confirmed I can extend a Mac's display into the virtual space. So I can have my MacBook screen floating in front of me, as if I'm working off a 70-inch screen. And yes, text is sharp enough that I think I can write articles on it. The promotional image below from Apple really is an accurate representation of how the UI and graphics looked to my eyes.

Early thoughts: I am blown away

Look, I know there's been no shortage of snark and mockery on Twitter the past 24 hours about the Vision Pro's $3,500 price. I think at least half of those skeptics would change the tune if they got to demo the Vision Pro. It may not change their opinion that $3,500 is a lot of money, but they would probably cease to be snarky and concede the technology justifies the price.

To give another anecdote: I spoke to about eight different media peers from various countries who got to try the Vision Pro, and not a single one of them had a bad thing to say. All of them used words like "amazing", "unbelievable", and "jaw-dropping" to describe the experience and product.

Source: Apple

And those who are familiar with my work should know I'm a very vocal critic of the iPhone so I am far from an Apple loyalist. But the Vision Pro really feels like a game-changer to me. It is easily the best VR experience I've tried, and easily the best AR eyewear I've tried. Heck, it's the best demo I've ever tried, from any consumer product in my nine years covering tech.

Is the product worth $3,500? Only you can make that call for yourself. But I really advise people to take this advice: "Don't knock it until you've tried it."