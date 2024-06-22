Key Takeaways Smart glasses like Viture Pro XR offer superior experience for gaming and productivity compared to headsets like Apple Vision Pro.

Viture Pro XR allows users to effortlessly set up virtual ultrawide displays, while Apple Vision Pro is still a work in progress.

Apple Vision Pro's high cost and limited features make Viture Pro XR a more affordable and practical choice for consumers.

I'm a big proponent of smart glasses, and the arrival of the more recent options on the market from the likes of XREAL and Viture have given them a much-needed spotlight, in my opinion. I've always considered them to be better than a full-blow headset, and that's still the case, really. In fact, the modern headsets on the market, like the Apple Vision Pro headset, have made it clear that smart glasses are far superior in many ways. No, seriously, I've been daily driving the new Viture Pro XR glasses for a while now, and I can confidently tell you that it's better than headsets, and that even the likes of the Apple Vision Pro have nothing substantial to go against it.

Spatial computing is so much better on the glasses

Dual, triple, or an ultrawide display setup? No problem!

One of the changes which Apple's new Vision OS 2 will bring to the table later when it ships is support for a larger virtual display. It's a solid addition to the Vision Pro software, but what's really a bummer here is that it's not already a part of the Vision Pro experience. A device that's also largely pushed as a productivity companion should've had things like the virtual ultrawide display feature at launch, in my opinion, yet here we are waiting for an update that's currently being tested in a developer preview.

Meanwhile, the Viture Pro XR glasses I use regularly allow me to set up virtual ultrawide displays without any issues. In fact, you can even use this particular feature on the non-pro model of the glasses that I used to replace my monitors with smart glasses as a part of an experiment last year. The Spacewalker utility for Viture Pro glasses lets you effortlessly set up virtual displays, and it all works very well seamlessly, too. You don't have to wait for any updates, and you can even see your keyboard properly while you're wearing the glasses without having to rely on software to see it virtually.

Lightweight and comfortable form-factor

The glasses are more portable, too

Apple spent a lot of time touting the material it used to make the Vision Pro headset more comfortable to wear. It may have made the Vision Pro headset look and feel premium to touch, but I doubt it'll be very comfortable to wear a 650g headset for a long duration at a stretch. Pretty much everyone who I know has tried the Vision Pro says it's not the most comfortable thing to wear, even for a few hours. In comparison, the Viture Pro only weighs 78 grams, and I have absolutely no issues wearing it even for an entire day while working.

The substantial weight difference between the two devices is to be expected considering how the Vision Pro headset is a full-blown computer, while the Viture Pro is essentially a pair of smart glasses with not many components in it. That, however, doesn't take away from the fact that one is more comfortable than the other, while offering a similar, if not the same, set of features. A bigger, bulkier headset is also very difficult to carry around, whereas I can easily throw the Viture Pro glasses in my backpack when I'm traveling. I even use the Viture Pro XR with my handheld console for gaming on-the-go, something which I can't do very easily unless I'm willing to carry a massive piece of hardware while traveling.

Not nearly as expensive either

The glasses offer great value for money

It's also hard not to acknowledge how expensive the Apple Vision Pro headset is for something that's not necessarily doing something radically different from what's already being done by other options on the market. At $3,500, it's incredibly expensive, especially considering its limitations. This is just the base price, too, and accessories like Zeiss inserts, battery packs, and carrying cases will easily push the total cost above $4,000.

Not only does it make it a tough sell, but it also makes something like the Viture Pro XR much easier to recommend, coming in at a significantly cheaper price. The underlying hardware powering all the experiences for these devices is indeed a lot different, but $4,000 is still an eye-watering price tag, and that's a huge barrier to entry. It's just one of those things that makes smart glasses a lot more appealing.

Smart glasses are having a big breakout moment

I'm sure Apple has big plans to improve the Vision Pro hardware while also making it more affordable for the masses. But I don't expect that to happen anytime soon, and I'm going to continue using — and recommending — glasses like the Viture Pro XR in the meantime. You may not get all the bells and whistles of Apple's headset, but the glasses offer a superior experience in many ways, allowing you to even play games or have an ultrawide display for productivity, all without having to worry about a massive headset weighing down on your head.