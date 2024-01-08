Key Takeaways Apple Vision Pro will be available for pre-order on January 19 and will start shipping on February 2 in the U.S.

Six months following our first official glimpse at the Apple Vision Pro, we finally have a launch date. In a press release published on its Newsroom website, Apple today announced that its first spatial computer will be available to pre-order starting January 19. Shipping and general availability will follow two weeks later, on February 2. Initially, Apple Vision Pro will be sold exclusively through U.S. Apple Stores, including the online one, starting at $3,499. Apple CEO Tim Cook states:

“The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

What's in the box

The press release published today also highlights what the Vision Pro's box will include:

Apple Vision Pro (256GB storage in the base model)

Solo Knit Band

Dual Loop Band

Light Seal

2x Light Seal Cushions

Apple Vision Pro Cover

Polishing Cloth

Battery

USB-C Charge Cable

USB-C Power Adapter

While Apple has been increasingly including fewer accessories in its products' boxes, it's treating the Vision Pro a bit differently. Users get two band types to switch between, along with all the essential add-ons they may need to operate the device. While these perks still won't justify the $3,499 price tags for many people, they're certainly nice to have. Meanwhile, prescription lenses will expectedly cost extra, with the ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription selling for $99 and $149, respectively.

It's worth noting that Apple plans to bring the Vision Pro to other countries and regions. However, it's still unclear when exactly this will occur. After all, this is the Cupertino firm's first spatial computer, and its complexity surpasses that of its other devices. As a result, the company may wait for U.S. customers' feedback before making the device available to more users around the world. Whether the Vision Pro becomes our era's new Mac or flops spectacularly is yet to be seen.