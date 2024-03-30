Key Takeaways The Vision Pro offers an immersive experience but falls short in being heavy and lacking in battery life.

Apple's attempt to make Vision Pro a social gadget doesn't really work, and it's still best as a solo experience.

Despite its drawbacks, the Apple Vision Pro is still great, it just needs to be refined.

The Vision Pro is one of the more divisive consumer tech products I can remember in recent years. On the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the Apple headset is either a brilliant futuristic new form of computing, or a stupidly overpriced and heavy headset. The truth, as usual, is somewhere in the middle. Which end of the spectrum it leans towards depends on your lifestyle needs and spending power.

I've been using a self-purchased Vision Pro for the past month, and my feelings lean towards the good end. Even after a month of use, I am still mesmerized by the gigantic visuals that the Vision Pro pumps in front of my face. Images and videos appear larger and more immersive than anything I've tried. Watching movies on it offers a legit theater-like experience, and viewing panoramic shots I've snapped years ago on the Vision Pro evokes memories more vividly than viewing them anywhere else. I use it every night as my video-watching machine before bed (not the most healthy habit, I know).

But there are clear signs that the Vision Pro is a gen-one device, and it is arguably Apple's most unpolished product ever. There is a surprising shortage of Vision Pro-specific apps (though the list is growing); the headset does not perform well in dark environments; battery life consistently clocks in at less than the advertised two hours; but most damningly, it's just really heavy, so much that I can only wear it for 10 minutes at most in upright position without head support.

Having something against which to lean my head is the only way I can use the Vision Pro for more than 10 minutes at a time. The weight is just too heavy otherwise.

The last part frustrates me because it didn't have to be this way. The Vision Pro could have been lighter, if only Apple wasn't so ambitious with the headset.

There's no need to chase premium build quality at expense of weight

The Vision Pro weighs 1.4lbs (640g), which is about the same weight as a 13-inch iPad Pro. It's much heavier than other headsets mainly because Apple envisions it to be more than "just" a VR device for consuming immersive content. Apple sees the Vision Pro as a lifestyle, an AR spatial computer that you wear while interacting with not just your surroundings but also other human beings. So to that end, Apple had to add a series of hardware that other headsets simply do not need, like forward-facing cameras and an outside screen to display our eyes for other people to see.

Therein lies the first problem. Apple thinks people want to wear the Vision Pro around others, and that other people would care to see our eyes on the outside of the Vision Pro. I think universally, most reviewers agree this feature is pointless. I don't think many people want to wear the heavy and bulky Vision Pro to carry out a conversation with another person. If someone enters a room when I'm using the Vision Pro, I'd just take the thing off.

The Vision Pro is a solo experience no matter how much Apple tries to claim otherwise

The Vision Pro experience, despite how hard Apple tries to claim otherwise, is a solitary one, and Apple's misguided attempts to make it seem more "normal and usable" in a social setting only backfired because that outside screen is a piece of component that only adds weight and cost to the headset.

The second thing that Apple could have done to cut weight is to use lighter build materials, like plastic. Of course, we know this is basically a non-starter for Apple because a plasticky headset lacks the premium feeling of the aluminum headset, but for something like an over-head headset that is ultimately meant to be worn mostly in private or semi-private settings anyway, do we want comfort or premium looks? This isn't a piece of jewelry or clothing that is meant to be on our body all day everywhere we go. You're not really going out to meet people with the Vision Pro, so who cares if it doesn't look or feel premium?

If Apple had skipped the outside screen and gone with a plastic frame, it wouldn't just cut weight, but also the price. This would simultaneously make the Vision Pro a much more usable device and a more appealing one to consumers. Honestly, I could do without the pass-through video too, because just consuming media on large windows in a virtual reality is an impressive enough experience.

I still enjoy using the Vision Pro a lot — as long as I have something supporting my head

But you know what, despite my gripe with the Vision Pro's weight, I still have no regrets buying one. I watched a 3D version of Mad Max: Fury Road on Apple TV+ a few days ago and it was one of the best movie watching experiences I've ever had. I mean, the movie is a visual masterpiece to begin with, but the 3D effects on the Vision Pro is more realistic than any experience I've ever had. I also used the Vision Pro to work while I was on a work trip last month: having multiple large screens sped up my workflow. When it comes to consuming content, the Vision Pro is absolutely every bit the futuristic idea of computing Apple promised.