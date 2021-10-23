Apple Watch Series 7: Here are all the Colors and Official Band Options

Apple revealed the Apple Watch Series 7 back in mid-September, during its California Streaming event. The latest smartwatch was made available to preorder starting October 8th, followed by its launch on the 15th, a week later. One thing you’ll notice about the Apple Watch Series 7 is the abundance of colors and band options it comes in. Not to mention that it comes in both 41mm and 45mm screen sizes. So we have broken down the available customizations to help you choose.

Apple Watch Series 7: Casing Options

The first thing you need to know before buying the Apple Watch 7 is that you need to first decide which material and consequent finish you want on the main body. The choice of material affects the weight of the watch module, its color and shine, and also have some minor effects on durability. And of course, different materials are also priced differently.

Aluminum

The Aluminum Apple Watch is the cheapest and most popular model. It’s built from recycled, durable aluminum, and it comes in five color options. You can choose from Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Green, and (PRODUCT) RED. Despite it being the cheapest model, the material it’s made from has a relatively premium look and feel to it. Its price starts at $399 in the US.

Stainless Steel

The Stainless Steel Apple Watch comes with a higher price tag for the added shine and durability it brings. It looks more premium than the Aluminum model, but it comes in fewer color options. You can choose from Silver, Gold, and Graphite. These colors have a more formal vibe to them, compared to some of the “fun” Aluminum colors. Its price starts at $699 in the US.

Titanium

The Titanium Apple Watch comes with the highest price tag, due to how strong the material is. It’s duller than the Stainless Steel models, but it can last longer under harsher conditions. It’s available in two colors only — Space Black and Titanium. Its price starts at $799 in the US. It’s worth mentioning that only the Apple Watch Edition is available in Titanium. The “Edition” is only a branding for the regular Apple Watch. It doesn’t offer any extras, except for the fact that it’s made out of titanium.

Apple Watch Series 7: Band Options

Apple offers dozens of different color/material watch band combinations. They have varying prices, colors, build materials, formality levels, and more. Finding a band from Apple that matches your style(s) is almost guaranteed. However, you could also check out third-party options for cheaper and a wider range of design and color options.

Solo Loop

The Solo Loop, as its name suggests, is a one-piece band. So there’s nothing to buckle and unbuckle every time you put it on. It’s made from silicone and comes in seven different colors. You can choose from English Lavender, Chalk Pink, Marigold, Clover, Dark Cherry, Abyss Blue, and Starlight. When buying it through Apple, there’s a guide on how to choose the perfect size that matches your wrist. You can either print a strip of paper from Apple that’ll guide you. Alternatively, you can create your own strip, using a ruler, which Apple lists the steps of as well. It costs $49 in the US.

Braided Solo Loop

The Braided Solo Loop is also a one-piece band, but it comes with a more stretchable, braided design. It slips on and off your wrist easily and sits there comfortably. When it comes to materials, this one is made from recycled polyester yarn filaments and silicone threads. There are six color options to choose from — Maize, (PRODUCT)RED, Dark Cherry, English Lavender, Abyss Blue, and Pride Edition. It costs $99 in the US.

Sport Band

The Sport Band is the classic Apple Watch silicone band. Unlike the Solo Loops, you don’t need to measure your wrist before buying it. And no matter how much weight you lose or gain on your wrists, it’ll always fit. It’s available in fourteen different color options. You can choose from Clover, Marigold, Dark Cherry, English Lavender, Abyss Blue, (PRODUCT)RED, Starlight, Midnight, Black Unity, Olive Gray/Cargo Khaki (Nike Edition), Ember/Crimson Bliss (Nike Edition), Midnight Navy/Mystic Navy (Nike Edition), Anthracite/Black (Nike Edition), and Platinum/Black (Nike Edition). It costs $49 in the US.

Sport Loop

The Sport Loop is made from woven nylon and offers a hook-and-loop fastener. It is easy to put on, cushions the skin, and allows moisture to pass through. It’s available in nine different color options. You can choose from Maize/White, Pink Pomelo/Tan, Abyss Blue/Moss Green, Dark Cherry/Forest Green, (PRODUCT)RED, Tornado/Gray, Cargo Khaki (Nike Edition), Summit White (Nike Edition), and Black (Nike Edition). It costs $49 in the US.

Nylon

The Nylon bands are Hermès exclusives, and, as you’d expect, they come with an Hermès price tag. They’re available in two different color options. You can choose from Kraft/Orange Jumping Single Tour and Kraft/Lime Jumping Single Tour. Each costs a mere $319 in the US.

Leather

The Leather bands come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and price tags. There are twenty one options in total to choose from. They start at $99 and go to a whopping $849 in the US. Leather bands offer a more premium and professional look than other silicone and nylon ones. Some of them are Hermès exclusives, thus the high price.

Stainless Steel

The Stainless Steel bands come in two different models — Milanese Loops and Link Bracelets. The former is available in Gold, Silver, and Graphite, while the latter comes in Silver and Space Black. Their prices start at $99 and $349 in the US respectively. Apple also sells a Link Bracelet kit in case you lose any links on your Silver or Space Black Link Bracelet bands and want to add more.

Apple Watch Studio

If you’d like to create your own style by picking a case and choosing a specific band to go with it, the Apple Store offers an Apple Watch Studio online tool just for that. So now you can mix and match however you like!

This tool allows you to pick the casing size, material, and color. Then you are asked to choose a band to go with. You are shown live photos of what the final combo will look like. Once you’re done, you get to buy it in the configuration you’ve chosen. Apple will also save your style on the browser, in case you want to design your watch but buy it later on.

It’s worth mentioning that some special edition Watches are made out of specific materials. The Nike Edition, for example, is only available in Aluminum. So you can’t buy one made out of Stainless Steel. Similarly, The Hermès Edition only comes in Stainless Steel. The regular Apple Watch is available in all three materials — Aluminum, Stainless Steel, and Titanium — even though Apple markets the Titanium version as an Edition Watch.

What combination of Apple Watch Series 7 and watch band are you going for? Let us know in the comments section below.