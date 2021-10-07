The Apple Watch Series 7 is already listed on Amazon

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 back in mid-September, during its California Streaming event. While preorders don’t go live on Apple’s website and other resellers’ until Friday morning, it seems like the product listings have already been made available on Amazon in Canada, a day early. Starting 5 a.m. PDT of this Friday, the 8th of October, you will be able to reserve your new smartwatch.

9to5Mac reports that the Amazon listings of some Apple Watch models are already live. However, these listing show as “Currently unavailable” for now, so you can’t actually preorder one just yet. These just give us a good look at the watch and band pairings. It is expected that the Apple Watch Series 7 will temporarily be out of stock right after it goes on sale, as it usually happens with the first sale on Apple products. So make sure you preorder yours as soon as they go live.

First spotted by Basic Apple Guy on Twitter, Apple will be pairing the aluminum Blue and Green watch models with new Abyss Blue and Clover sport loops. You can view the full configuration list in their thread below:

Apple Watch Series 7 configurations appear on Amazon 🇨🇦 Green – Clover (41/45mm)

Blue – Abyss Blue (41/45mm)

Product(RED) – Product(RED) (41/45mm)

Starlight – Starlight (41/45mm)

Midnight – Midnight (41/45mm) pic.twitter.com/YeqAInSxjq — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) October 7, 2021

You can check the Amazon listings of the GPS and LTE models right now, and maybe bookmark the page for when preorders are live.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was rumored to have flat edges, but that ended up being inaccurate. Instead, the latest smartwatch from Apple comes in bigger screen options — 41 and 45mm. We hope to see the concept images of the flat-edged watches make it to reality with next year’s release. This potential redesign would match the new Apple aesthetic seen across newer iPhones and some iPad models.

Were you underwhelmed by the Apple Watch Series 7 announcement? Do you plan on buying one, or would you rather wait for next year’s Series 8? Let us know in the comments section below.