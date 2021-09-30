Apple Watch 7 pre-orders could start in just over a week

The Apple Watch 7 series launched alongside the iPhone 13 series and the new iPads. Interestingly, Apple never gave any type of availability for the Apple Watch past stating that it would arrive in “fall”, while all of the other products announced had clear pre-order dates. This might have been as a result of production issues ahead of its launch, though when it comes to Apple, we’ll never really be sure. If you’re vying for a new Apple Watch, it seems that your wait might soon be over.

Hermès, an official partner of Apple, has reportedly said in multiple emails obtained by AppleTrack that the Apple Watch 7 series pre-orders will start in just over a week. The company’s customer service apparently said “Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for preorder beginning October 8. 2021. Please let us know if you have any further questions!” Furthermore, a source at Hermès has told AppleTrack privately that the emails are valid, though the date was not confirmed specifically. Finally, Jon Prosser has also said that he expects a mid-October launch with pre-orders happening as soon as next week.

For those not in the know, Hermès is a French luxury goods manufacturer and the company has its own special edition of the Apple Watch 7.

The Apple Watch Series 7 promises up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge and offers 33% faster charging through a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-Type C Cable. Other highlights of this watch include GPS, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The smartwatch runs watchOS 8 out of the box, which comes with a huge set of new software features. The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399, and it comes in a wide range of finishes. Those include five new colors for the aluminum variant, three colors for the stainless steel variant, and two titanium colorways. Finally, it’s backward compatible with older Apple Watch bands, too.

If you’re looking to pick up the latest and greatest edition of Apple’s smartwatch, then it seems very likely you’ll be able to pre-order one soon. As AppleTrack speculates, pre-orders may start as soon as Friday next week.