Apple Watch Series 7 users report slower charging speeds following watchOS 8.5 update

Apple recently released watchOS 8.5 along with iOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3. These updates introduce some significant changes, bringing new emoji, Universal Control support on compatible devices, and much more. Alongside these exciting features, watchOS 8.5 introduces a nasty surprise that is affecting particular watch users. According to increasing online reports, the watchOS 8.5 update is breaking fast charging on the Apple Watch Series 7. The reports are conflicting as some state that it’s only affecting third-party chargers — like Belkin ones — while other users are experiencing the same issue even with Apple’s official charger.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Apple Watch Series 7 introduced faster charger speeds, allowing users to go from 0% to 80% in around 45 minutes — according to Apple. With watchOS 8.5 breaking the feature on this particular model, users have resorted to online forums to complain about this annoyance.

Hi,

After updating the Apple Watch 7 to WhatchOS 8.5 it stopped fast charging with Belkin BoostCharge PRO. It used to charge very fast and now is very very very slow (about 5% in one hour). Any idea of how to solve this issue?

Thanks! I can also confirm, the boost pro stopped charging my Series 7 altogether after updating to watchOS 8.5. It’ll charge normally on Apple chargers, but the Belkin fast charger recently released no longer works. Considering the absolute desolate landscape that third party fast charging for Series 7 is currently, how quickly Apple releases a fix for this is critical for Belkin and others to keep customer trust.

With the reports surfacing on several online platforms, it’s safe to assume that Apple is (or will soon be) aware of this issue. It’s still unclear when it’ll actually issue an update to patch this bug, though. We could possibly see a minor watchOS 8.5.1 update in the upcoming few weeks to fix this.

Have you been experiencing slower charging speeds on your Apple Watch Series 7 since updating to watchOS 8.5? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Apple Forums

Via: 9to5Mac