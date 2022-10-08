Does the Apple Watch Series 8 support 5G? Does it accept eSIM?

The Cupertino firm revealed the Apple Watch Series 8 back in September 2022. This welcome addition to the Apple Watch line introduces some decent offerings — while retaining the same design as its predecessor. Perhaps the biggest differences between the Series 7 and Series 8 are car crash detection and the body temperature monitor. The former automatically calls emergency services when it detects a crash. Meanwhile, the latter helps non-males monitor their reproductive health. Series 8 users also get to take advantage of the more efficient Bluetooth 5.3. If you plan to buy an Apple Watch Series 8, you must be wondering — does it support 5G networks and eSIM connectivity? Here’s everything you need to know about these particular matters.

No 5G support on the Apple Watch Series 8

Unfortunately for high-speed internet enthusiasts, the Apple Watch Series 8 does not support 5G networks. You only get the usual LTE/4G support. That’s assuming you purchase the Cellular model, of course. Considering the significant battery power 5G drains, it makes sense for Apple to exclude this upgrade on its wearable. The Apple Watch already has a tiny battery, and connecting to 5G networks will almost certainly make the battery life irritatingly short. That’s not to mention that 4G is already fast enough to execute internet-related tasks on the Apple Watch. These typically include texting, streaming music, and answering FaceTime audio calls. All of the aforementioned tasks work just fine on LTE.

But you do get eSIM support

As you might have guessed, the Apple Watch Series 8 does not have a physical SIM slot. So if you purchase a Cellular model, it indeed includes an eSIM. You can activate a compatible eSIM plan to text, call, and use 4G when your phone isn’t around. Though, it’s worth noting that actively using cellular functions on the Apple Watch drains its battery significantly.

