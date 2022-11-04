The Apple Watch Series 8 is the newest addition to Apple's ever-growing smartwatch portfolio. Building upon the success of prior models, the new watch offers comprehensive health and fitness features, including continuous heart rate tracking, advanced sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and ECG. But there's one feature it's missing.

Well, can the Apple Watch Series 8 monitor your blood pressure?

The answer is no. The Apple Watch Series 8 doesn't offer blood pressure monitoring. This feature is available on some Samsung smartwatches but not on the Apple Watch. This may disappoint some users, but it's not a deal-breaker. The Apple Watch Series 8 is still a very capable smartwatch with many advanced health features, including temperature monitoring, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring.

While you can't measure blood pressure directly from your Apple Watch Series 8, you can use a smart medical-grade blood pressure monitor such as QardioArm or Withings BPM Connect to sync blood pressure data with the Apple Health app. QardioArm also has a companion app for the Apple Watch, which lets you see your measurement history right from your wrist.

We have been hearing reports of Apple working on adding blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch lineup for a while now. Sadly, this advanced health feature won't be available for quite some time. According to a report from Bloomberg, the blood pressure monitoring feature isn't expected to be ready before 2024 at the very least and may slip until 2025. Apparently, Apple isn't happy with the accuracy of the current sensor and is developing an updated sensor and software.

While the ability to measure your blood pressure on your smartwatch may sound futuristic, some smartwatches already offer this capability. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 come equipped with blood pressure monitoring though there are quite a few caveats. For one, the feature is only available in select markets and requires a Samsung phone. But perhaps the biggest obstacle is that you must regularly calibrate the watch using a traditional blood pressure cuff. These challenges may explain why Apple has not yet added the feature to its watch. Hopefully, the wait will be worth it, and Apple's implementation will be more reliable and accurate than what Samsung offers.