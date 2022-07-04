The Apple Watch Series 8 could feature an even larger display

The Apple Watch Series 7 reveal was quite disappointing to many anticipating fans. The company pretty much just introduced a larger screen and a battery that charges faster. Apple even had to resort to software exclusivities to make the device more appealing to potential customers. Meanwhile, we’ve been hearing a lot of rumors revolving around the upcoming generation of this unmatched wearable. According to a new report, the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature an even larger display.

New size is larger, 1.99”. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 4, 2022

According to Ross Young — CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) — the Apple Watch Series 8 could introduce a new size option. This larger size could be 1.99 inches, which would mean a watch variant that is around 50mm. Currently, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm options. By adding a third, larger size variant, Apple could cater to a category of customers that don’t find 45mm satisfactory.

Other Apple Watch Series 8 rumors

Apart from the third size option, we expect the Apple Watch Series 8 to feature a redesigned, flat-edged chassis. This potential overhaul would better match Apple’s modern hardware design language. Additionally, we could see an extreme sports, rugged edition that targets certain athletes. Lastly, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reiterated that this year’s upcoming Apple Watch could feature a body temperature sensor.

You can expect some new health-tracking features in this year’s Apple Watch. In April, I reported that Apple has been aiming to add body-temperature detection to its Series 8 model, assuming the capability passes muster during internal testing. I now believe the feature is a go for both the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and a new rugged edition that’s aimed at extreme sports athletes.

We expect the Cupertino tech giant to reveal the Apple Watch Series 8 this fall, potentially in mid September. The launch could be accompanied by that of the iPhone 14 line and possibly upgraded iPad models.

Source: Bloomberg