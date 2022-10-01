Does the Apple Watch Series 8 include any exclusive Watch Faces?

The iPhone maker launched it’s Apple Watch Series 8 back in September 2022. While this iteration is one of the best Apple Watch models currently available, it doesn’t actually introduce plenty of new offerings. For the most part, it’s an Apple Watch Series 7 with a few additional perks. These include a body temperature monitor, car crash detection, and Bluetooth 5.3. So apart from that, does the Apple Watch Series 8 offer any exclusives Watch Faces? Here’s everything you need to know about this particular matter.

Exclusive Faces on the Apple Watch Series 8

If you plan to buy an Apple Watch Series 8, you must be wondering if it packs any exclusive Watch Faces. Wonder no more — the Series 8 doesn’t introduce any new exclusive Faces. It’s true that the Series 7 brought some exclusive ones back in 2021. However, that was due to the new, larger display options. The Series 8 is available in the same 41mm and 45mm screen sizes. The two watches also share the same CPU processing power. So there’s no justification for Apple to keep any new faces exclusive to the Series 8 while not supporting the Series 7.

So now that you’re aware of the presence of Series 7/8 exclusives, you’re likely curious to know what these Faces are. The list is limited to Contour and Modular Duo. Yes, that’s it — two exclusive Watch Faces on the Series 7 and Series 8 models. Personally, I use the Contour one because it really has a clean look to it. That’s not to mention its smooth animations that flow as time passes or you rotate the Digital Crown.

We don’t expect Apple to introduce exclusive Series 8 Watch Faces down the road with future software updates. The company, however, could limit new Faces to the larger watches — which would include the Series 7, too. Ultimately, we hope the Cupertino overlord allows developers or users to create their own faces for ultimate personalizations.

