Apple Watch Series 8 could focus on fitness tracking instead of additional health sensors

The Apple Watch is one of the greatest devices for fitness tracking and other non-health related features. When you buy an Apple Watch, you know that you’re investing in a device that could literally save your life one day. Last year, the company unveiled new models with larger screens and the biggest upgrade to battery life since the original model. However, plenty of us found the lineup uninteresting — mostly because we were expecting a flat-edged redesign. Despite the next release being months away, rumors about the upcoming lineup have already started surfacing. A new report claims that the Apple Watch Series 8 will focus on major fitness upgrades instead of adding new heath sensors. Additionally, we could be seeing the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen and an all-new extreme sports edition.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino tech giant will likely not be adding any new health sensors to the Apple Watch Series 8 — apart from a potential body temperature monitor. He mentions in his Power On newsletter that the company will seemingly focus on major activity tracking updates instead. It’s still unclear what the major activity tracking updates could be, though.

Apart from the Apple Watch Series 8, Gurman believes that the company will be releasing a second generation of the SE model. That’s in addition to an all-new variant aimed at extreme sports. The smartwatch already offers decent resistant to scratches and water. However, it’s somewhat delicate for those who want to use it under more extreme conditions. Apple could finally be catering for this category of athletes with the next release. Lastly, Mark states that Apple could be discontinuing the Series 3 when it releases its upcoming lineup of wearables.

Source: Mark Gurman’s Power On

Via: 9to5Mac