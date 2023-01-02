The Apple Watch Series 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm variants. Does this mean it supports older watch bands? Let's find out.

Since 2015, the Cupertino firm has released six different Apple Watch sizes (excluding the Apple Watch Ultra's 49mm): 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm. The Apple Watch Series 8 is only available in 41mm and 45mm variants. If you have a band from an older model, it could work — depending on whether the size groups match or not. 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm watch bands are compatible with each other. Similarly, 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm bands are also compatible with each other. So if you have a band for 40mm Apple Watch and have bought the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8, the band simply won't be compatible. However, a 42mm older band would work with this watch just fine.

It's also worth noting that you can use the Apple Watch Ultra's exclusive bands with the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm variant (not 41mm). If you own the 41mm variant and really want to use the Ultra bands, then you could look for third-party replicas that are compatible with the smaller watch.

It really is a great thing that older bands work with newer Apple Watch models, as long as they belong to the same size group. This way, if you've bought an expensive band, you won't need to resell it just because you've upgraded your smartwatch. Similarly, if you've already invested in a wide range of Apple Watch bands to match different outfit styles and colors, you won't need to rebuild your collection from scratch every time you upgrade your wearable.

