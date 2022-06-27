The upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 could pack a processor from 2020

Whether you’re looking for a healthier life or a smarter one, you will find great Apple Watch options that cater to these needs. This incredibly advanced wearable has been leaving our minds blown with almost every annual upgrade. From an always-on display, to ECG and Blood Oxygen monitoring, to cellular connectivity and near-independence — the Apple Watch is no longer an accessory. It’s a device with its own high status and value. Nonetheless, Apple sometimes disappoints us with minor upgrades that don’t bring much to the table. We’ve been hearing rumors about the Apple Watch Series 8 for a long time now. We might see a flat-edged design, new health sensors, and more. What we likely won’t see, though, is a faster processor. A new report indicates that the Apple Watch Series 8 could include a 2020 chip. It’s the same one Apple has used in the Series 6 and 7.

According to a new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could resort to re-using (yet again) the chip it introduced in the Series 6. The company already utilized it to power the Series 7 line, and it could be following the same approach when it comes to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. We are expecting to see this model during the iPhone 14 event this fall — potentially in mid-late September.

Gurman’s report states that Apple will potentially move on to a faster SoC with next year’s Series 9 release. He also expects the Cupertino firm to stop selling the ancient Series 3 model — which won’t even support watchOS 9. Apart from that, he reiterates previous iPhone 14 Pro rumors regarding its possible always-on display support, lack of notch, and improved cameras. Apple will officially confirm the relevant details during the launch event, in around three months or so.

Source: Bloomberg