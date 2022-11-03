Launched alongside the mighty Apple Watch Ultra, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is a minor refresh that doesn’t bring a lot of hardware changes. Most notably, the new model comes equipped with a new temperature sensor that provides deeper insight into women's health and a car crash detection feature. While not a huge leap from the Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is still the best middle-of-the-road option in Apple’s revamped watch lineup, and there are some great deals on it. If you’re considering getting one, you might want to check out the watch's warranty policy and extended protection options.

Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a one-year warranty

The Watch Series 8 comes with a one-year limited warranty, which covers hardware failures and manufacturing defects. If your Watch Series 8 experiences any problems within the first year, you can take it to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for repairs. As usual, the limited warranty doesn’t cover accidental damage or damage caused by abuse, misuse, normal wear, and tear, or other external cause. In such cases, you’ll have to pay service or repair fees out of your pocket.

Get AppleCare Plus for accidental damage protection

AppleCare Plus is an optional extended warranty that you can purchase for two years of coverage. AppleCare Plus includes accidental damage protection, so if you accidentally drop your Watch Series 8 or it gets damaged in some other way, you can get it repaired or replaced. The protection plan includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage and additional tech support. However, you’ll still have to pay a service fee of $69 for each incident.

How to check your warranty status and eligibility

The easiest way to check the warranty status for your Apple Watch Series 8 is by using the Apple Support App. After downloading the app from the App Store, open it and tap on My Devices. Now, select your Apple Watch Series 8 from the list of devices and tap “Devices Details” to see your coverage info. Alternatively, you can also check the warranty online by visiting Apple's Check Coverage page.