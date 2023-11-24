Black Friday is finally here, unlocking many excellent, limited-time deals in the process. Many of us can't justify paying a fortune when investing in new Apple products, which makes this shopping event the right time to act. The Apple Watch Series 9, despite it being the latest model, happens to be heavily discounted for Black Friday. I have been using this wearable since launch, and trust me, you really don't want to miss out on buying a discounted unit for $70 less.

What makes the Apple Watch Series 9 the best smartwatch for Black Friday?

It features the first notable processor upgrade in many years

For most casual users, processor boosts on a wearable aren't that interesting. After all, we mostly use the Apple Watch to track our fitness, check notifications, make phone calls, and execute other basic actions, so a mightier chip won't typically impact our experience noticeably. With this year's S9 chip, however, it's a different story.

The S9 has beefed up Apple Watch performance for the first time in around three years. So, while 2022's Series 8 is only a year old, its performance is similar to that of 2020's Series 6. As a result, the Apple Watch Series 9 not only offers a faster experience but also unlocks exclusive features that you won't get with its predecessors. That's not to mention that it will likely introduce even more exclusives via future OS updates that the older smartwatches will miss out on. The Apple Watch Series 9 is a future-proof investment, and it will probably remain supported long after the previous-generation models get retired.

Got big improvements across the board

So, what exclusive features does the Apple Watch Series 9 offer? Plenty. For starters, this smartwatch has an improved display that reaches up to 2,000 nits peak brightness (double last year's) and drops all the way to a single nit when needed. This makes it easier to read what's on the screen when using the watch in direct sunlight. Meanwhile, if I wake up randomly during the night and check the time, its extremely low brightness doesn't blind my sensitive eyes.

Otherwise, you get the aforementioned S9 chip, which doubles the storage from 32GB to 64GB. I've used this to store even more music for offline listening when I leave my iPhone behind. And thanks to its boosted smarts, you can rely on Siri without an internet connection for the first time on watchOS. So, whether you're completely offline or on a slow network, you can perform local actions through the voice assistant.

Lastly, there's an exclusive double-tap gesture that allows you to perform actions by tapping your index and thumb together twice. This is ideal for when your primary hand is occupied, and you need to hit a button on your Apple Watch. Prior to using the Series 9, I would tap the screen with my nose to interact with the UI. Now, I can simply tap two fingers to skip a song, go through widgets, interact with an app or notification, and do more. It's magical.

Check out this limited-time $70 discount

The latest Apple Watch costs significantly less, but not for long

The Apple Watch Series 9 and its eco-friendly packaging

All of its improvements and features are great, but the number one reason you should buy an Apple Watch Series 9 is that it currently costs $70 less. This deal is expected to last for just a few days, so you'll have to act fast and claim a unit before it expires or Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon run out of stock.

Keep in mind that this is the latest Apple Watch and the best model for most users, and a similar $329 low price might not occur again anytime soon, if ever. After all, this smartwatch was released only a couple of months ago, and Apple rarely discounts its latest flagships significantly. What are you waiting for?