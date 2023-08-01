Key Takeaways The upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 may feature a Pink color option, reviving a discontinued finish from previous models.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is rumored to introduce a new Black color option, adding to the current single finish option of Natural.

There may also be an upgraded iPad Mini 7 coming this fall, although specific details about its specifications are currently unknown.

A fresh batch of Apple Watch models could be arriving as soon as next month. The Cupertino firm is expected to reveal the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, along with the iPhone 15 series, during a special event. And while we aren't expecting any groundbreaking upgrades in the wearable department, it appears that the Apple Watch Series 9 could revive the discontinued Pink finish.

According to reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro, the Apple Watch Series 9 could offer a Pink color option. For reference, the iPhone maker used to sell Gold Apple Watches years ago, which essentially matched the Rose Gold iPhones at the time. The finish was pretty much a light shade of pink, despite the company's (confusing) Gold nomenclature. At some point, though, Apple stopped offering this color in the smartwatch department. Whether the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9's Pink shade will match that of the older models or not is yet to be seen.

Apart from the Pink Series 9 variant, ShrimpApplePro also states that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will introduce a new Black color option when it launches next month. For those unfamiliar, the Apple Watch Ultra currently offers a single finish option — a shade of beige called Natural. A Black variant would certainly be a welcome addition to the line, as it caters to those who prefer darker electronics. Lastly, the leaker mentions that we could also be seeing an upgraded iPad Mini 7 this fall. For the time being, though, its technical specifications remain unclear.