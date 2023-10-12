Running out of battery on your AirPods or your Apple Watch can be a serious inconvenience, but it's all too common. Forgetting to charge up your devices for just one day can result in a situation where your favorite devices are out of juice. It might not seem like a big deal now, but losing stats during a workout or having to survive a trip without music can be extremely frustrating. Make sure you always have an Apple Watch or AirPods charger with you, and you don't need a cable, either. USB-C dongles work with iPads, MacBooks, and iPhones that feature a USB-C port, as well as power banks. You can snag these strange but useful accessories for under $30 during Prime Big Deal Days, but only if you move quickly.

Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods

This dongle is the strangest of the bunch because AirPods charge via either USB-C or Lightning, so you'll probably be able to find a charging cable for them easily. However, I've found the USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods to be more useful than I initially thought. You can plug the dongle straight into a MacBook or power bank with the USB-C connector and instantly start charging, which is great when you're at a desk and don't want to deal with messy cables. Plus, it ensures you won't accidentally dislodge a cable or move the AirPods off their wireless charging station.

This is a Qi-compatible wireless charger, which means you can technically use it to charge any Qi-enabled device. I wouldn't recommend it for this purpose, though, because alignment can be tricky. It's designed specifically for AirPods, and it's excellent when used for that purpose. The USB-C Wireless Charging Dock also features MagSafe magnets, so your AirPods should stay in place while charging wirelessly. All told, it's a strange dongle that you can actually find some utility in. And at just $21, it's worth a shot.

Satechi USB-C Apple Watch Charging Puck

However, this charging puck is a lot more useful since the Apple Watch uses a proprietary charging connector. Unless you carry an Apple Watch charging cable with you every day, you're out of luck if your smartwatch runs out of juice — unless you pick up this USB-C Apple Watch Charging Puck from Satechi. It's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and yet is a fully functional Apple Watch charger. You can slip it in a purse, bag, or even your pocket to make sure you have a way to charge your Apple Watch in case its battery runs out.

The best use case for this dongle is with a power bank, but the most fun use case is with the iPhone 15 series. Since Apple's newest smartphones feature a USB-C port, you can plug this charging puck right into your iPhone 15 and start charging an Apple Watch. I've used it a few times since getting my iPhone 15, but be warned that Apple will pause charging if your Apple Watch asks for too much power. Overall, it's a great solution that works perfectly with MacBooks, iPads, wall adapters, portable chargers, and more. You can get it for just $30 on Prime Day, and it's a must-have for your everyday carry.

Why these dongles are strangely useful

These chargers might look a bit funny, but they're a great way to carry chargers without the bulky cable. By taking a chance on these Prime Day deals, you can have peace of mind that you'll always have a charger with you. Considering how frustrating a dead Apple Watch or a pair of AirPods can be, I'd say getting these dongles for $30 or less is a Prime Day steal.