Save up to $14 on these official Apple Watch Bands during Prime Day

The Apple Watch is an excellent wearable for fitness tracking. It also is great for those looking for non-health-related features. If you’ve taken advantage of Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals, then you might want to look into alternative bands. The watch includes one in the box. However, the default one is too dull, and it gets boring pretty fast. That’s not to mention that you might want to have different colors and styles for different occasions. This is what’s so great about these bands — you get to easily switch between them and completely alter what your Apple Watch looks like. You can also match these accessories with a watch face that complements their colors.

We don’t often see discounts on Apple Watch Bands. However, today is your lucky day — as several of them are discounted for a limited time only. These include:

Leather Link — for $84 instead of $99

Sport Loop — for $41 instead of $49

Sport Band — for $41 instead of $49

Apple Watch Accessories Here you can find the full list of Apple Watch accessories, including the discounted Bands in all available colors and styles. View on Amazon

As you might know, the Apple Watch comes in two sizes to choose from. When you’re buying one of these bands, make sure you select the correct size. If you buy the incorrect one, you might be unable to use it with your Apple Watch. It’s also a wise idea to buy several of them if you tend to refresh your appearance frequently. Ultimately, you might not find a deal that is as rewarding in the upcoming months.

You might also want to keep in mind that not all Watch Bands are waterproof. Read Apple’s documentation carefully before showering or swimming while wearing one. Alternatively, you could just avoid exposing them to water if you can’t seem to find the answer you’re looking for.

Which of these Apple Watch Bands will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.