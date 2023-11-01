Key Takeaways The upcoming Apple Watch may introduce new health features, including the ability to detect high blood pressure and sleep apnea based on breathing and sleep patterns.

Apple's health efforts extend beyond watches, with iOS 17 notifying users when their iPhone screens are too close to their eyes. iPhones also collect health data like step count.

Rumored plans suggest the 2024 AirPods may have hearing aid capabilities, and Apple is exploring a Fitness+ version optimized for visionOS to track body movements during workouts.

For the past decade or so, Apple has been heavily integrating health-related features into its mainstream consumer devices. Almost every single year, the Cupertino firm reveals fresh health sensors included in its new Apple Watches. At this point, the company's excellent wearables can measure Blood Oxygen, ECG, loud noise, sleep quality, calories burned, and much more.

2024 may be no different. A Bloomberg report states that the next Apple Watch may introduce at least two new health-related features. If the report turns out to be true, the upcoming Apple wearable may be able to detect high blood pressure (aka hypertension) and sleep apnea. The latter condition will reportedly be identified based on a user's breathing and sleep patterns. It could also notify affected wearers and direct them to a physician. Apart from hypertension and sleep apnea, Apple is reportedly still working on a noninvasive blood sugar monitor. However, we're not expecting this addition to be included in 2024's Apple Watch.

Apple's efforts in the health department aren't limited to its line of watches, however. For example, iOS 17 can notify users when their iPhone screens are too close to their eyes. That's not to mention that the iPhone itself can independently collect some health data, including the number of steps a user has walked. Nonetheless, the company's health vision extends even further.

If Apple's rumored plans come to fruition, then the 2024 AirPods may introduce hearing aid capabilities. That's not to mention that the tech giant is also exploring a Fitness+ version optimized for visionOS. In this case, the Vision Pro would detect a user's body movements during a workout to provide relevant measurements and data.

Regardless if these potential additions make it to consumer products, it has become evident that Apple is heavily invested in health and fitness, and we can expect its future devices and operating systems to further integrate offerings of the kind.