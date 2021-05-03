The next Apple Watch could help you check your blood sugar and alcohol levels

Rumors suggest that Apple is planning on launching a ruggedized Apple Watch this year. The upcoming smartwatch will likely have a more durable construction than its regular counterparts, making it a perfect choice for those who like adventure sports or work in extreme environments. While Apple hasn’t revealed any details about the rugged Apple Watch so far, recent reports reveal that the company may also be working on a new smartwatch with blood sugar and alcohol monitoring capabilities.

An SEC filing by UK-based health tech firm Rockley Photonics (via The Telegraph, Engadget) has revealed that Apple has been its largest customer for the last two years and has an ongoing deal with the company to develop future products. Since Rockley’s work primarily focuses on developing sensors that track blood glucose, blood pressure, and blood alcohol levels, it’s safe to assume that Apple may offer at least one of these features in an upcoming Apple Watch.

At the moment, there’s no guarantee that the Apple-Rockley deal will lead to a finished product. However, it’s still great to see Apple working on offering more health tracking features on its devices. If Apple manages to integrate blood glucose monitoring on the Apple Watch, it will be a boon for diabetics worldwide. Rockley’s other technologies, which track blood pressure and blood alcohol levels, could also prove to be valuable additions to the Apple Watch.

All of this is just speculation for now, though, as the SEC filing doesn’t mention anything about a finished product. So, it could be years before the Apple Watch gets blood glucose or blood alcohol monitoring, provided Apple or Rockley manage to figure out how to track blood glucose levels without pricking the wearer. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more about Apple’s dealings with Rockley.