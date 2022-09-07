Apple Watch cellular editions finally getting international data roaming

Apple’s big iPhone event isn’t just about the phone, the Apple Watch was treated to its own time in the spotlight. And not just the new Series 8, either. Older versions of Apple’s wrist computer are getting new features as well.

For owners of cellular models, there is some long-awaited news. International roaming is finally coming to the Apple Watch.

It’s not all Apple Watches, but a decent portion of the back catalog will get international roaming. All cellular Apple Watch models from Series 5 onwards will have the feature.

Of course, there’s also the carrier aspect to consider and by the end of 2022 Apple is promising support from 30 of its partners. The initial list includes Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile in the U.S., Three and O2 in the UK, and international carriers including China Mobile, Softbank, and Movistar.

That’s not the only piece of news either for owners of existing Apple Watches. Anyone who owns a Series 4 Apple Watch and later will also get the new low-power mode. Depending on which watch you have, it’ll provide up to 36 hours of battery life by turning down what you have on the display and what the watch is doing. Even so, it’ll still track activity, and fall detection will still operate. But you’ll lose the always-on display or automatic workout detection.

This all comes alongside the big new hardware announcements. At the same event, Apple revealed the new Apple Watch Series 8, the new affordable Apple Watch SE 2, and the high-end, outdoors-focused Apple Watch Ultra. The much-rumored Apple Watch ‘Pro’ is indeed Apple’s attempt to take on the likes of Garmin with a truly rugged outdoors watch packed with features for hiking, diving, and more. Apple Watch Ultra will also have the biggest battery ever put into an Apple Watch, so it gets the battery life without the need for the low power mode.