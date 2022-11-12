Select colors of the Apple Watch Leather Loop and Link bands are now on sale, knocking them down to just $40.

We've seen some amazing early Black Friday deals so far, and things will continue to get better as we get closer and closer to Black Friday. If you've been looking for deals on Apple Watch bands, look no further, as we have found some excellent deals on the Leather Loop and Link bands which are now priced at 60 percent off.

With every Apple product comes a story, and the Apple Watch bands are no different. The Apple Watch Leather Loop is crafted from leather that comes from Italy, from a tannery that has been around for five generations. The tannery has not only been in the business for a long time, but it has also supplied its leather to some of the more popular brands in the fashion industry.

Apple Watch Leather Loop band The Apple Watch Leather Loop band is made from high-quality leather that comes from a tannery with heritage and features a metal loop that keeps it secure on the wrist. View at Best Buy

The Leather Loop band mimics the traditional silicone Apple Watch strap but is made from leather and also has a metal loop, making it easy to take on and off. As far as sizing goes, you're looking at a 44mm watch band that will be compatible with 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm watch cases. While the deal is hot, the choice of colors are not, with just Lemon and Peacock being available.

Apple Watch Leather Link The Apple Leather Link is made from supple leather and feels more modern because it attaches to the wrist by using magnets. View at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Leather Link watch band features handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The band is a bit more modern, wrapping around the wrist and securing itself using magnets. It maintains a clean look and fits snugly on the wrist. The Leather Link will come in just one color for this promotion, priced at $59.99, which is $39.01 off its normal retail price. As for colors, you're looking at just one, Sequoia Green.

For the most part, these are excellent watch band options if you're looking for something a bit more elevated than the standard silicone strap. Of course, there are a lot of different color options available, but they will be priced a bit higher. If you're looking for some of the best watch bands available and are willing to go outside of Apple's offering, we have some pretty good recommendations.