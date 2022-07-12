Save $120 on the life-saving Apple Watch Series 7

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and so have the deals on select Apple Watch models. It might not be New Year’s Day, but it’s never too late to set health-focused resolutions. The Apple Watch is a great device that is almost guaranteed to motivate you — often through its passive aggressive notifications. But hey — it works! As you might know, Apple products don’t see notable discounts very often. So if you’ve been contemplating buying this excellent fitness tracker and companion, now is the perfect time to do so. You can save a whopping $120 on the latest Apple Watch Series 7. If you’re on a tighter budget, there are deals on the SE model as well!

Apple Watch Series 7

This watch features a larger display with thinner bezels, when compared to its predecessor. Its battery charges at a faster pace, and it’s the toughest model the company has released so far. It includes the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps to make the respective measurements, and it can automatically notify you about certain heart-related conditions you might have. Not only that! This watch also supports offline music playback — even when your iPhone is not around. Of course, it’ll present you with relevant statistics revolving around your Activity Rings, as well.

Apple Watch Series 7 You can save $120 on any Aluminum Apple Watch Series 7. This includes 41mm and 45mm models in both GPS-only and Cellular configurations. Their discounts usually don't surpass $70. View on Amazon

Apple Watch SE

The SE model comes in slightly smaller sizes when compared to the Series 7. You get to choose between 40mm and 44mm instead of 41mm and 45mm. Additionally, it lacks the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps, Always-On Display, and the thinner bezels. Nonetheless, it’s a great option for those who don’t really need the aforementioned perks or are on a tighter budget.

Apple Watch SE You can save up to 22% on an Aluminum Apple Watch SE, depending on the size and configuration you choose. View on Amazon

Both the Apple Watch Series 7 and SE run the latest watchOS 8. The two watches will be receiving watchOS 9 later this year, too. Considering they’re both fresh models, it’s safe to buy either of them — depending on what you’re looking for and the Benjamins you’re willing to give up.

Which Apple Watch will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.