For people craving a smartwatch and a fitness tracker on their wrist, the Apple Watch is a capable solution perfect for the Apple ecosystem. It connects to your iPhone automatically after setup, syncing things like text messages and emails between the two devices. If you grab a cellular model, it can even send messages, make calls, and stream music without a connection to your iPhone. Plus, the included Fitness and Workout apps make it easy to track and interpret your health progression. Though an Apple Watch can be a tough sell at a few hundred dollars, Amazon Prime Day deals shave up to $100 off these models, and they're some of the best smartwatches in 2023.

Prime Day 2023 runs from July 11-12. Millions of products see significant discounts during this event, with deals being exclusive to Prime members. With a free trial, new subscribers can take advantage of these deals without paying a subscription fee, provided they cancel before their free month is over. Thanks to these deals, we're seeing tons of wearable deals, but we want to highlight a rare discount on the Apple Watch SE 2, which represents its lowest price ever, and a $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch SE 2

Apple Watch SE 2 $280 $330 Save $50 The Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on some inessential features available on higher-end models, such as an Always-On display, fast charging, and ECG. But it's still the perfect wearable for those on a limited budget, especially now that it's $50 off. $280 at Amazon

As the ill-fated Apple Watch Series 3 began to be phased out of Apple's lineup, it was eventually replaced by the Apple Watch SE. That model served as the new entry-level Apple Watch, allowing users to try out the smartwatch at a low cost. The Apple Watch SE 2 debuted in 2022 and gives you all the essentials without the newest features. Namely, it's missing an always-on display, so you'll need to tap the screen or turn your wrist to see the time.

However, it has a lot of the things that make the Apple Watch great, like an optical heart rate sensor and an S8 system-in-package chip. This facilitates critical health features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and heart health monitoring. With these key features, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the perfect smartwatch for anyone who is trying out a smartwatch for the first time. Thanks to Family Setup, you can also buy an Apple Watch SE 2 for children or grandparents without needing to get them an iPhone for themselves. Plus, this is a cellular model, so you can add a data plan and use this smartwatch without your phone.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular] $299 $399 Save $100 The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest smartwatch from Apple. It's not a huge change from the Series 7, but it offers new features like crash detection, a new temperature sensor, and a Low Power Mode for longer battery life. $299 at Amazon $400 at Amazon (41mm)

If you're looking for top-of-the-line hardware, you'll be happy to know that the Apple Watch Series 8 is also on sale for Prime Day 2023. Excluding the Apple Watch Ultra, a specialized smartwatch for outdoor activities and fitness, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best Apple has to offer in the smartwatch category. It has new technologies like an ECG sensor that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation and a blood oxygen sensor, all built into the same optical sensor that detects your heart rate. Plus, it has an expansive always-on display that you can barely tell has bezels thanks to a waterfall effect.

The cellular model is on sale for Prime Day in both the 41mm and 45mm sizes, so you can add that functionality for essentially no extra cost. Typically, cellular models cost about a hundred dollars more, but Prime Day deals negate that added cost. However, it is important to remember that using that cellular functionality will cost you an additional monthly fee through your carrier. If you want to be able to take your Apple Watch with you and don't want to carry your iPhone as well, this deal on the cellular Apple Watch Series 8 is the way to go.

Should you buy an Apple Watch on Prime Day?

Apple typically releases Apple Watches in the fall, so the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Series 8 are still relatively new devices. Considering that Apple has only made incremental updates to the Apple Watch product line in recent years, there's no reason to hold off buying an Apple Watch right now. It's hard to find cellular Apple Watch models at this price point, so if that functionality is appealing to you, now is the time to buy either an Apple Watch SE 2 or the Apple Watch Series 8. The Apple Watch SE 2 is the better value, but the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with serious upgrades that might make it worth the added cost.