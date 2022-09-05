Leaked Apple Watch Pro renders reveal an additional side button

Apple’s Far Out event goes live in just two days. Despite the keynote being right around the corner, last-minute leaks are still pouring in. For starters, we expect the company to launch the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and more. The rumored products also include an Apple Watch Pro — a first-gen device that caters to certain athletes. It will reportedly have a larger display and a more solid build. A new batch of leaked photos has just surfaced, giving us a sneak peek at what this watch could look like.

Apple Watch Pro renders

As the CAD renders above reveal, the Pro wearable could potentially have an all-new side button. Its purpose remains vague for the time being. Though, one possible function could revolve around controlling an ongoing workout. The renders also give us a look at its edges and display. Unlike previous assumptions, it seems that Apple will still be going for rounded edges, rather than flat ones. The screen, though, appears to have a flat design with very thin bezels.

According to 91Mobiles, the Apple Watch Pro could come in a 49mm variant — making it significantly larger than existing Apple Watches. We also expect it to have a titanium build and a $900 to $1,000 price tag. Taking these aspects into consideration, this watch definitely won’t be appealing to the masses and average users. Instead, Apple could be targeting athletes with needs that go beyond the regular models’ offerings.

Considering that other sources have shared photos of alleged Apple Watch Pro cases, we’re fairly confident about the new side button bit. The portrayed cases include cutouts that match the renders shared by 91Mobiles. Either way, we will find out for sure in just two days — during the Apple event.

Do you plan on buying this Apple Watch? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: 91Mobiles