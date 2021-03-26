Apple Watch with more rugged design rumored for launch in 2021

An Apple Watch with a more rugged design could reportedly launch as soon as this year. The wearable will reportedly be designed to withstand “more extreme environments” and appeal to athletes, hikers, and people who spend a lot of time outdoors. If launched, it would offer the same functionality as a standard Apple’s current wearables.

Bloomberg reports the rugged Apple Watch could launch in 2021 or 2022, and feature a more impact-resistant design with a rubberized exterior similar to Casio’s popular line of G-Shock watches. Apple currently offers its smartwatch in titanium, aluminum, and stainless steel, and there are a variety of third-party cases you can buy.

Apple’s wearables are already popular for exercise tracking, with water resistance up to 50 meters. But in more extreme environments Apple’s wearable isn’t close to being the most durable smartwatch you can buy. That’s allowed competing companies to carve out a niche in this space, where Casio and other watchmakers have seen promising sales. Apple seemingly wants to encroach in this space and own the entire wearable market.

This isn’t the first time Apple has considered releasing a more rugged smartwatch. Bloomberg claims the company weighed a more rugged model after releasing the Apple Watch in 2015, but those plans were shelved. The alleged rugged Apple smartwatch will likely be offered alongside the Apple Watch SE and whatever new model lands toward the end of this year.

Apple typically announces new Apple Watch models in September, so if we do see something, it could be introduced around then. Bloomberg warns, however, that the product could be canceled or delayed. In addition to possibly rolling out a more rugged Apple Watch variant, Apple is said to be working on new swim tracking features in a future update to watchOS.

Featured image shows the Apple Watch Series 6 in the gym