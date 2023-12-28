Key Takeaways US appeals court temporarily lifts sales ban on Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, allowing them back on store shelves.

Apple plans to make both watches available for purchase in select stores immediately, with wider availability by Saturday.

Apple is pleased with the decision, hopes for ban to be permanently lifted, as it believes its technology empowers users with health, wellness, and safety features.

A day after a sales ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 came into effect in the US following a patent dispute with a prominent medical technology company, an appeals court temporarily lifted the sales freeze, paving the way for both devices to get back on store shelves across the country. The ban went into effect on December 26 after the Biden administration refused to veto a US International Trade Commission (USITC) ruling that prohibited the import and sales of the two devices in the country.

With the ban lifted for now, Apple says that both the watches will be available for purchase in select Apple Stores immediately, with wider availability by Saturday. The company also plans to resume online sales on its US website later today. Apple stopped online sales of the watches on December 21 before pulling them from retail stores a few days later.

In a statement released following the favorable verdict from the appeals court, Apple said that it was pleased at the decision and hopes to get the ban quashed for good eventually. According to a company spokesperson, "Apple’s teams have worked tirelessly over many years to develop technology that empowers users with industry-leading health, wellness and safety features, and we are pleased the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has stayed the exclusion order while it considers our request to stay the order pending our full appeal."

The sales freeze was originally ordered by a US court earlier this year before being upheld by the USITC, which agreed with Masimo's argument that the light-based pulse oximeter sensor in the latest Apple Watch models infringed on its patents. The case was then sent to the White House for a review, but the Biden administration decided not to intervene within the 60-day review window, resulting in the ban coming into effect earlier this week.