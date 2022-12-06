Apple revealed its new Apple Watch models back in September, which included the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2. If you buy the Apple Watch Series 8, you get to take advantage of a lot of the company's top-notch features, such as Always-On display (AOD) support, ECG readings, blood oxygen monitoring, and more. The SE 2 model is the more affordable option and doesn't feature a lot of extras, but it still packs plenty of health-focused features. These include heart rate measurements, statistics revolving around exercise and active calorie burning, and much more. Does it support blood pressure measurements, though?

The Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on blood pressure measurements

As of 2022, all released Apple Watch models do not support blood pressure measurements, and that includes the Apple Watch SE 2. So if you're buying this wearable for this particular purpose, you may want to look into a dedicated medical device instead. Notably, Apple advises customers not to depend on its watches as medical devices. So if you suspect you have a certain medical condition, consult your doctor immediately.

The Apple Watch SE 2 retains the same exterior found on the first-gen SE from 2020. However, it refreshes the finishes and includes a mightier SoC. You now get to choose between Silver, Midnight, and Starlight, while utilizing the Apple S8 chip. However, if you're willing to pay more for AOD, ECG, Blood Oxygen monitoring, and the other exclusives, then consider buying an Apple Watch Series 8 instead.

Apple Watch SE 2

The Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on some inessential features available on higher-end models, such as an Always-On display, fast charging, and ECG. But it's still the perfect wearable for those on a limited budget.