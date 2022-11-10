The Apple Watch SE 2 is the most affordable smartwatch in Apple's 2022 watch lineup. Next to the mighty Apple Watch Ultra and the well-rounded Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE 2 may seem less attractive. But make no mistake, it's a capable smartwatch that offers comprehensive health-tracking features, powerful performance, and the latest watchOS software at an attractive price tag.

While the Apple Watch SE 2 can track your heart rate, workouts, and sleep, it does miss out on advanced features such as ECG and blood oxygen monitoring. But what about blood sugar? Can Apple's latest affordable watch measure your glucose levels?

Can the Apple Watch SE 2 measure your blood sugar?

It shouldn't come as a surprise, but the Apple Watch SE 2 can't measure your blood sugar. This isn't due to the cost-cutting. It's because noninvasive blood sugar monitoring isn't yet possible through any smartwatch. In fact, no commercial-grade smartwatch on the market currently offers blood glucose monitoring.

There are reports that Apple and Samsung are testing optical sensors that can measure blood glucose levels noninvasively through the wrist. But due to the sheer complexity involved in developing a continuous sensor that can fit inside a small watch and deliver accurate and reliable data, it's unlikely we'll see such a feature arrive with an Apple Watch anytime soon.

And even when blood sugar monitoring finally becomes available, it's unlikely that Apple would include it on the Watch SE models. The company has been very clear that its focus with the SE is on making a more affordable Apple Watch, not a more feature-packed one. It's safe to assume that the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series would be the first to include glucose tracking.

If you're looking for a smartwatch that can monitor your blood sugar, you'll have to wait a little longer. In the meantime, you can still use your Watch SE 2 to track your activity levels, heart rate, and sleep. If you want something more advanced and have the budget, the Apple Watch Series 8 will offer even more advanced features, and there are some deals that might make it more attractive.