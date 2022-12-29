The Apple Watch SE 2 is Apple's 2022 affordable smartwatch. Here's what you need to know about body temperature monitoring on this wearable.

Along with the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8, the company revealed an affordable model in late 2022. The Apple Watch SE 2 is a welcome addition to the diverse Apple Watch family as it caters to those on a limited budget. For a tempting price tag, this variant misses out on some inessential features, while including a decent amount of health tracking senors and other offerings. This begs the question — does the Apple Watch SE 2 include the body temperature monitor available on the Series 8 and Ultra variants? Here's what you need to know about this particular matter.

The Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on the body temperature monitor

Unfortunately, the Apple Watch SE 2 does not support body temperature measurements. For those unfamiliar with the matter, the body temperature monitor Apple introduced in 2022 help females track their cycles with retrospective ovulation estimates. So even if you get an Ultra or Series 8 monitor, you still won't be able to get viewable body temperature measurements. Instead, the higher-end Apple Watches perform these measurements in the background and feed the data to the cycle tracking algorithm. As a user, you will only benefit from this monitor through the retrospective ovulation estimates.

Apple Watch SE 2 Apple Watch SE 2 The Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on some inessential features available on higher-end models, such as an Always-On display, fast charging, and ECG. But it's still the perfect wearable for those on a limited budget. $250 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Series 8 The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest smartwatch from Apple. It's not a huge change from the Series 7, but it offers fresh features like crash detection, a new temperature sensor, and more. See at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra with Trail Loop Apple Watch Ultra The Apple Watch Ultra is the highest-end smartwatch Apple makes. It's not for everybody, but if you spend a lot of time outdoors, are a serious athlete, or just want the ultimate protection, this is the watch you should check out. See at Amazon

The body temperature monitor included on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra is a welcome addition for those trying to keep track of their reproductive healths. If you expect this feature to be available on the smartwatch you're buying, then skip the SE 2 and go for a Series 8 or Ultra.