The Apple Watch SE 2 is available in these colors and official band options
At its recent ‘Far Out’ event, Apple launched a cheaper Apple Watch alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series. The new Apple Watch SE 2 builds upon the success of the original Apple Watch SE, offering iPhone users some of the premium features from the Apple Watch Series 8 at a much more affordable price. It has the same chip as the Series 8 and even supports the new crash detection feature. Given its starting price of $249, the Apple Watch SE 2 will likely be among the top-selling Apple Watch models this year. If you’re planning to buy one for yourself, here are all the color and band options on offer.
Apple Watch SE 2: Case materials and Colors
While Apple offers the Apple Watch Series 8 in both aluminum and stainless steel case options, the affordable Apple Watch SE 2 only comes with an aluminum case. The cheaper model also gets fewer color variants, and you can pick it up in a Midnight, Starlight, or Silver finish.
The Midnight SE 2 features a glossy dark gray finish and it looks stealthy with the matching Solo Loop band.
The Starlight variant of the Apple Watch SE 2 has a light gold finish that looks great with this Sunglow Solo Loop band.
The Silver Apple Watch SE 2 has a polished aluminum finish that gives it a classic look.
All three colorways of the Apple Watch SE 2 are available with a wide selection of bands. Check out the section below to learn all about the choices you get.
Apple Watch SE 2: Band options
Although Apple doesn’t offer more colorways for the Apple Watch SE 2, the affordable smartwatch gets the same selection of bands as the aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 models. You can pair the Midnight, Starlight, and Silver colorways with six different band styles, including Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band, Nike Sport Band, Sport Loop, and Nike Sport Loop. Most of these bands come in a couple of cool colors, giving you plenty of options to choose from.
Here are all the color options you get for each of these bands:
- Solo Loop: Sunglow, Succulent, Chalk Pink, Storm Blue, Midnight, Starlight
- Braided Solo Loop: Rainforest, Slate Blue, Beige, Midnight, Black Unity, Pride Edition, Product Red
- Sport Band: Succulent, Elderberry, Slate Blue, Midnight, Starlight, White, Product Red
- Nike Sport Band: Bright Crimson/Gym Red, Olive Grey/Black, Black/Black, Summit White/Black
- Sport Loop: Elderberry, Storm Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Pride Edition, Product Red
- Nike Sport Loop: Game Royal/Midnight Navy, Summit White/Black, Sequoia/Pure Platinum, Black/Summit White, Pride Edition
Now that you know all the color and band options for the Apple Watch SE 2, which one will you get? Let us know in the comments section below.