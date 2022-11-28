The Apple Watch SE 2 is the company's most affordable wearable, and it just got cheaper, thanks to this Cyber Monday deal. Grab one before it expires!

Apple Watch SE 2 Apple Watch SE 2 Best Value $230 $250 Save $20 The Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on some inessential features available on higher-end models, such as an Always-On display, fast charging, and ECG. But it's still the perfect wearable for those on a limited budget. $230 at Amazon

The Cupertino firm launched the Apple Watch SE 2 back in September. This affordable smartwatch — despite its alluring price tag — packs plenty of modern technologies and sensors. It can measure your heart rate, steps taken, distance traveled, sleep hours, and much, much more. That's not to mention its tight integration with other Apple products, thanks to the company's unrivaled ecosystem. If you've been eyeing this brand-new wearable, then now is the time to act. Thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, you can save on a unit and own one for just $230. For this price, it's arguably impossible to find a smartwatch as capable as this one.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is available in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm. You can choose between Midnight, Starlight, and Silver finishes. In terms of watch bands, you expectedly can browse through thousands of third-party and official options to find one that matches your taste. Moving on to its life expectancy, this watch runs the latest watchOS 9 and packs the mighty S8 chipset. You can expect it to receive software updates and security patches for years to come.

Which Apple Watch SE 2 color will you be picking, and why?