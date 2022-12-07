If you've been wanting an Apple Watch SE 2, now's your time to buy. The watch is currently on sale, knocking it down to its lowest price this year.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is one of the most affordable Apple Watch options available. At $249, it's quite a deal, but if you can get it for less, it's even better. For a limited time, Amazon is having a sale on the Watch SE 2 that knocks $20 off its retail price, with the watch coming down to $229. But, if you add it to cart and proceed to checkout, Amazon will knock off an additional $19, bringing its final price down to $209.

At this price, the Watch SE 2 is quite a steal, and could be an excellent holiday gift for a friend, family member or partner. So what are you waiting for, make your purchase before the deals gone. The Apple Watch SE 2 is 40mm in size, has a beautiful Retina display that is capable of reaching up to 1000 nits of brightness. Its aluminum case is lightweight, sturdy, and comes in a few different colors.

The watch also offers ample resistance to the elements, and has water resistance up to 50 meters. It can also track a variety of different exercises, your sleep, and heart rate. Furthermore, it has GPS with compass way point support that will allow you to backtrack your route, which could come in handy during a hike. While it doesn't offer the most impressive battery life, Apple rates the watch at about 18 hours of use, which should last most people a full day.

If you have a cellular model, there is the possibility that battery life could be worse depending on your use. When it comes to safety features, you get fall and crash detection, which could be a lifesaver in case you end up in an accident. Both features, when activated, will automatically contact emergency services, ensuring you get the help you need, when you need it.

The promotional pricing will apply to just two models, the Midnight and Starlight variants. You can choose from the small / medium or medium / large model, whichever model fits your wrist better. If you're unsure, the small / medium fits 130 to 180mm wrists, while the medium / large model fits 150 to 200mm. As stated before, get it while you can, because this deal won't last forever, but don't forget to get yourself some extra watch bands and a case.