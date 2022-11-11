The Apple Watch SE 2 is Apple’s latest budget smartwatch. It’s not a huge upgrade from the previous model, but it brings several notable improvements that should keep it relevant for years to come. And while it misses out on an Always-On display and ECG, it offers all the essentials, including heart rate tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, workout tracking, and more. The Apple Watch SE 2 also has some new, useful safety features that can prove life-saving during emergencies. One such feature is its ability to detect a hard fall and connect you to emergency services if needed.

What is Fall Detection?

The Apple Watch SE 2 comes equipped with a feature called Fall Detection. The feature needs to be set up using the Watch app on your iPhone. Once enabled, the Apple Watch SE 2 can detect a hard fall and automatically notify emergency services for further assistance. If the fall happens while you're wearing the watch, it'll sound an alarm and display an alert. If you’re moving, the watch won’t automatically call emergency services and will wait for you to respond. However, if you’re immobile for more than a minute, the watch begins a 30-second countdown while vibrating and sounding an alert that gradually gets louder. At the end of the countdown, it will automatically notify emergency services and share your current location. If opted in, your Medical ID will also be shared with emergency responders. Here's how to enable Fall Detection:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Go to My Watch. Go to Emergency SOC. Tap the Fall Detection toggle.

You can set it to always be on or only during workouts. Additionally, you can set up a Medical ID and turn on Share During Emergency Call to automatically share your health details with emergency services.

Another potentially life-saving feature available on the Apple Watch SE is Crash Detection, which can automatically detect if you have been in a car crash and inform your contacts and emergency services. Both of these safety features are also available on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.