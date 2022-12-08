The Apple Watch SE 2 can track quite a few things, but can it tell you if you're having a heart attack?

Along with the iPhone 14 series, Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 in late 2022, not to mention the rugged Ultra variant, which takes the Apple Watch line to the next level. To take advantage of an Always-On display, ECG readings, and blood oxygen monitoring, you must buy the Apple Watch Series 8 or Ultra. If you're looking for a budget-friendly model that misses out on some inessential offerings, then the Apple Watch SE 2 is a solid device. It will still help you track your fitness and utilize Apple's ecosystem features.

The Apple Watch SE 2 can detect a lot of things, but can it detect heart attacks? Here's what you need to know about heart attack detection on the SE 2 model.

The Apple Watch SE 2 cannot detect heart attacks

As of 2022, none of the released Apple Watch models can detect heart attacks, including the SE 2. In fact, there are no smartwatches on the market that can alert you to a cardiac event as massive as a heart attack. While the hardware may be capable of detecting it, the wearable doesn't notify you or allow you to view the relevant data revolving around this particular matter. If you suspect you're having a heart attack, contact emergency services as soon as possible.

However, the Apple Watch SE 2 can monitor your heart rate and notify you when it's too high or low. Additionally, it can alert you if it detects signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). Nonetheless, the iPhone maker advises customers not to depend on the Apple Watch as a medical device. If you believe you have a heart-related condition, seek a cardiologist immediately.

Apple Watch SE 2 Apple Watch SE 2 The Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on some inessential features available on higher-end models, such as an Always-On display, fast charging, and ECG. But it's still the perfect wearable for those on a limited budget. See at Best Buy See at Apple